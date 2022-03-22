Militants fire at policeman in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) A policeman was injured here on Tuesday after militants copened fire on him, officials said.



Police sources said that constable Imran Ahmad, posted as security guard with sub-divisional police officer, Kothibagh, was fired upon by militants in Bohlochipora locality of Soura.



"He has been rushed for treatment to SKIMS Soura and the area has been cordoned off for searches," a source said.



