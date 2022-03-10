Militants fire at J&K Bank employee in Pulwama district

Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) Militants on Thursday fired at an employee of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Pulwama district, police said.



According to police, the incident happened in Murran village of Pulwama district.



"The employee, identified as Abdul Hamid Wani, was shifted to hospital for treatment. Searches have been started in the area to nab the militants," police said.



--IANS

sq/pgh