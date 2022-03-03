Mild earthquake hits Odisha's Kalahandi district

Bhubaneswar, March 3 (IANS) A 3.5 magnitude quake struck Odisha's Kalahandi district on Thursday, a Met department official said.



The earthquake hit the district at 11.29 a.m. The jolt was also felt in some areas of neighbouring Nabarangpur district, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas told IANS.



The epicentre of the earthquake was 93 km North East of Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, while its depth was 9 km inside the earth's crust. People in the epicentre area felt the jolt and many moved out of home in fear. However, no casualty or major damage has been reported so far, he said.



Usually, earthquakes of magnitude below 5 on the Richter scale do not impact much or damage any structure. Such tremors can damage only the structures in deplorable condition, the director said.



--IANS

bbm/svn/