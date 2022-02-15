Migrant labourers assault TTE on moving train in Kerala, 2 held

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (IANS) A group of migrant labourers from West Bengal, onboard a train from Ernakulam to Howrah, thrashed a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on Tuesday morning after he penalised them for ticketless travel.



The incident took place between Ernakulam and Aluva when around 10 migrant labourers got together and beat up TTE Bessy who hails from Ernakulam district.



Bessy was sitting and writing the penalty when he was hit by the labourers and in the melee, one of them threw out his mobile and files.



However, when the train reached Thrissur station, the Railway Police took into custody two of the attackers, while the others escaped.



The injured Railway official was first taken to a state-run hospital at Thrissur and later shifted to a leading private hospital for expert treatment.



The official is understood have informed the police that he will be able to identify his tormentors and the case will now be investigated by the local police too.



--IANS

sg/shb/