Microsoft to test new experimental Windows 11 features

San Francisco, Feb 4 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft is reportedly planning for Windows 11 testing throughout 2022.



The software maker said it plans to experiment more with features for Windows 11 testers to evaluate that may never ship, reports The Verge.



"As part of this ongoing evolution, Insiders will see us lean more heavily on the Dev Channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long lead items, and control the states of individual features," Amanda Langowski, the lead for the Windows Insider Program was quoted as saying.



"In some cases, these concepts will never ship, but by experimenting more, we can better refine experiences, and deliver solutions in Windows that truly empower our customers to achieve more," Langowski added.



The Dev Channel for Windows 11 testing will now be truly where experimental features appear, leaving the Beta Channel to include features that are closer to what will ship to everyone.



Microsoft is now planning to give Windows 11 testers a window in which they can switch from the Dev Channel to the Beta Channel, to avoid the more experimental features that are on the way.



That will likely coincide with the February release of features, including Android app support, taskbar changes, and the redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps, the report said.



