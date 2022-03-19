Microsoft likely to remove direct Twitter sharing feature from Xbox consoles

San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft is likely to remove the feature for Xbox users to upload gameplay clips straight from their consoles to Twitter.



In an update to Xbox insider builds, Microsoft added Twitter and other social media icons to the "mobile sharing" option for Game DVR, essentially confirming that they have no plans to bring back direct Twitter sharing for Xbox game clips, reports Windows Central.



Users can now only upload clips to their phone, and then share them to Twitter from their device, needlessly adding extra steps and removing a feature Xbox has had for years.



Microsoft often removes features citing "low usage" from its users as an excuse. But for those "few" who do use those features, it comes as a bit of a kick in the teeth, the report said.



It could be that Microsoft has to pay Twitter a fee for API access and does not think it is worth it anymore or it could be that Microsoft is gearing up to replace the system with something else that will allow you to share from your Xbox directly to Twitter. However, all of this is just a speculation as of now.



--IANS

vc/sks