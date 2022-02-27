Member of Sonu Dariyapur gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a notorious member of Sonu Dariyapur gang, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, an official said Sunday.



The accused was identified as Prince alias Sunny (25), was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest.



Furnishing details about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said in the early hours of August 29, 2021, the accused Prince, his father and mother had a quarrel with a person during which the accused fired a gun shot on him and injured him critically.



Accordingly, a case under sections 323, 341, 307, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka.



During the course of investigation, the parents of the accused namely Amit Tuli and Taruna Tuli were apprehended by the local police, however, Prince evaded his arrest and was on the run for more than six months.



"In view of the gravity of the offence, a cash reward of Rs 20,000 was also declared on his arrest," the DCP said.



On February 25, a tip-off was received by the police about the presence of the accused Prince at Najafgarh area of the city after which the police laid a trap and apprehended him from the specified spot.



According to the police, the accused confessed his crime during the interrogation and also disclosed that he is an associate of the infamous Sonu Dariyapur Gang.



Further investigation is in progress, the official added.



