Medical students, retailers clash in Bihar's Darbhanga; 12 injured

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Some 12 people were injured after students from the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar set fire to four shops, two cars and a bike following a clash with employees of a store.



The incident took place on Friday night, and the injured included four medical students and a firefighter.



The police said that the students hurled petrol bombs on the shop employees. However, four of them managed to escapel.



A couple of medical students went to buy noodles from a grocery store. As the owner of the shop was not present, they then asked the employees for a nearby medical shop.



The students alleged that the pharmacy staff had misbehaved with them and when they called other students to the venue, a violent clash broke out.



The students reportedly threw petrol bombs on the shops, which started a blaze. They also targeted two cars and a bike.



A fire brigade team immediately reached the spot to douse the flame. A firefighter also sustained serious injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at one of the shops.



"We have received a complaint from the owner of the chemist shop and an investigation is underway to identify the accused medical students," said Hari Narayan Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Laheriasarai police station.



According to Javed Khan, owner of the pharmacy, the students could not be controlled even after he tried to pacify them.



--IANS

