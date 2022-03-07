Mediation proposal by Centre on Mekedatu puts K'taka BJP in a fix

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's statement to facilitate talks between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu dam, has led to a war of words among the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka.



The BJP, which announced Rs 1,000 crore for the project, has not only suffered a setback but has come under attack by the opposition parties.



BJP sources have said that Shekhawat's comment would prove detrimental to the interest of the party in the state.



The Congress has recently ended a 'padayatra', demanding immediate start of the project.



Karnataka Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai must show his commitment to the implementation of the Mekedatu project along with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.



"Why did you bring the Union Minister (Shekhawat) on board on the Mekedatu issue? The Chief Minister should have told Shekhawat that receiving water from the Mekedatu dam is our right and it is our water. As you have allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu project, start the work immediately," Shivakumar asked.



"Bommai should break his silence on Shekhawat's statement to intervene on the Mekedatu project between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, or he should resign," he said.



"Let Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have a face-to-face dialogue, we do not have any problem," the Karnataka Congress Chief added.



Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said both the BJP and Congress are doing politics over the project.



The consent for the Mekedatu project should be taken by putting pressure on the Central government, Kumaraswamy said.



The opposition parties like Congress and JD(S) are saying that granting consent to the Mekedatu project falls under the jurisdiction of the Union government and it is not right for Shekhawat to say that he would mediate between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. They also say it is detrimental to the interests of the state.



The BJP government has said barring environment clearance, there is no impediment from any corner for the implementation of the Mekedatu project and it will utilise the state's portion of water which is flowing into the sea.



The ruling BJP, though, welcomed Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's statement and has come under criticism to make its stand clear on implementation of the Mekedatu project.



The BJP government claims that Tamil Nadu will also benefit from the project implemented by Karnataka.



