MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip tipped ahead of launched

Taipei, Feb 17 (IANS) Taiwanese chipmaking giant MediaTek is reportedly planning to launch the Dimensity 8100 chip on March 1 as an overclocked version of the 8000.



According to Digital Chat Station, the 8100 is being launched possibly due to its predecessor's CPU frequencies being on the more "conservative" side.



The Dimensity 8100 will have an octa-core CPU, with the four Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.75 GHz. The Dimensity 8000 comprises 4x Cortex-A78 (2.75 GHz) and 4x Cortex-A55 (2.0 GHz) CPU cores.



The AnTuTu benchmark score of the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 reached 750,000 points, surpassing that of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 8100 is expected to bring in some even better scores.



MediaTek recently announced that its revenue has increased by about 23.1 per cent year-on-year but when it comes to a month-on-month basis, it has witnessed a 5.8 per cent downfall.



The company's consolidated revenue in January 2022 was NT$43.502 billion (around $1.55 billion).



According to an IT Home report, the chipmaker has predicted that the revenue for the first quarter of 2022 would be between NT$131.2 billion (around $4.7 billion) to NT$141.5 billion (around $5.1 billion), which is an increase of about 2 per cent to 10 per cent over the previous quarter, and an increase of 21 per cent to 31 per cent year-on-year.



Cai Lixing, CEO of MediaTek has stated that the surge in revenue of the company has been made possible by the increase in demand for 5G as well as the shipment of the company's flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset.



