Matthew McConaughey wants to appear in 'Magic Mike 3'

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Matthew McConaughey, who appeared in the first part of comedy-drama 'Magic Mike', is still open to working in the third instalment of Channing Tatum's stripper franchise, reports Variety.



Matthew had earlier given a miss to the film's 2015 sequel 'Magic Mike XXL', is still waiting for his phone to ring about 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'. McConaughey jokingly said, "Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven't heard from ya!" when he was asked by Variety if he'll be back in the role of strip club owner Dallas.



"I don't know," McConaughey said. "I'd have to read (the script) first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one." Tatum had announced in November that 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' directed by Steven Soderbergh, will be released on HBO Max. The film is all set to go on floors next month in London and Italy.



Confirming the news on Twitter, Tatum had shared a picture of his script with the caption: "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in."



Elaborating on his excitement, he had earlier told Variety, writing: "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of 'Magic Mike' with Steven, Greg, Reid and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same."



