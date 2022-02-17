Matt Henry's 7/23 helps NZ bundle out South Africa for 95 in first Test

Christchurch, Feb 17 (IANS) Matt Henry made a memorable return to Test cricket after eight months and helped New Zealand blow away South Africa for 95 runs in their first innings in the first Test of the series here on Thursday.



Henry, who came into the side because Trent Boult was on paternity leave, bowled brilliantly to claim 7/23 as New Zealand shot out South Africa in two sessions to start the series on a rousing note.



His figures of 15-7-23-7 were the joint-third-best Test figures ever by a New Zealander after Ajaz Patel's 10/119 (v India at Mumbai in 2021), and Richard Hadle's 9/63 (v Australia at Brisbane in 1985) and equal with Hadlee's 7/23 against India at Wellington in 1976.



New Zealand pacers Henry, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson extracted considerable movement in the air and bounce off the pitch, hitting a good line and length repeatedly, putting South Africa under pressure. They made full use of the conditions after stand-in skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field.



Henry started the carnage when he had South Africa skipper Dean Elgar playing a loose shot to a fullish delivery pitched on and around off-stump. Elgar went for a drive but could manage only a thick-edge that Tim Southee pocketed with an excellent catch at third slip, diving to his left.



He went on to dismiss Aiden Markram (15) and Rassie van der Dussen (8) as South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals.



Jamieson chipped in with the wicket of Sarel Erwee (10), while Southee claimed of the innings -- Temba Bavuma for seven. Henry returned to dismiss Kagiso Rabada and Glenton Stuurman off successive deliveries but missed the hat-trick with a wayward delivery that went for four byes.



Zubayr Hamza top-scored for South Africa with 25 before he fell to Henry.



New Zealand now have an excellent chance of taking an upper hand in the match and starting the series with a win.



Brief scores:



South Africa 95 all out in 49.2 overs (Zubayr Hamza 25; Matt Henry 7/23) v New Zealand.



