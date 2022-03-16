Matt Bomer in talks to join Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'

Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Actor Matt Bomer is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Netflix Leonard Bernstein movie 'Maestro', which has Bradley Cooper directing and starring as the iconic composer.



If a deal closes, Bomer joins Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein's wife Felicia. The film will be produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg,, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Fred Berner and Amy Durning, reports deadline.com.



According to 'Deadline', it is a Netflix film but the streaming giant had no comment.



In his directorial follow up to 'A Star Is Born', Cooper will star as Bernstein, and produce from the script he co-wrote with Oscar-winning Spotlight scribe Josh Singer.



The drama spans over 30 years. Bernstein's career is enough to fill a miniseries: his conducting debut at the New York Philharmonic at 25 when the conductor took ill; without even rehearsing, Bernstein did so well his star was launched the next day when his feat made the front page of The New York Times.



He was blacklisted before being cleared of being a communist just before he composed the Oscar-nominated score for On the Waterfront; and he was an activist in the civil rights movement, and outspoken on issues including ending the Vietnam War.



But the through line for the movie is the beautifully complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife.



On the film side, Bomer was recently seen in the Netflix movie 'The Boys in the Band'.



On the TV side he's stayed active appearing in the anthology series 'American Horror Stories' and 'Max's Doom Patrol'.



