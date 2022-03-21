Maryam Nawaz asks Pakistanis not to let their children watch Imran's speeches

Islamabad, March 21 (IANS) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday that his "game is over now", Dawn reported.



"Your electoral prospects in the wake of inflation and lack of governance are bleak. You know you have lost the game and the upcoming elections."



Maryam said that every party goes through "these phases" but none ever used foul language the way Imran Khan did. "You ridicule opponents. You oppose Maulana Fazlur Rehman. You mimic Bilawal."



And, the PML-N leader went on, the Pakistani Prime Minister looks like a joker while he's at it, Dawn reported.



"I urge people not to let their children watch such speeches," Maryam said, stressing that despite facing several injustices Nawaz Sharif never "let go of his moral principles".



Talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, she slammed the premier for bad-mouthing the opposition in his speeches. "I have heard his speeches and he sounds like a defeated man (in them)."



"Four years are sufficient to show the performance of a person. Imran Khan should know that people have shown him the red card."



Referring to the no-confidence motion, she called it karma for the Pakistan Prime Minister.



"You had called out Nawaz's politics. Today, the same Nawaz has beaten you by entering your homes while sitting abroad. Now, you are the one paying visits to people with one or two seats", Dawn reported.



--IANS

san/pgh