Maruti Suzuki's subscribe programme expands to 20 cities

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India said on Thursday that its subscribe programme has been expanded to 20 cities with the addition Kolkata.



The programme now offers cars across 20 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore and the new addition Kolkata.



The programme was launched in July 2020. It enables customers to own a car without buying a vehicle.



It allows the customer to opt from a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, for multiple tenure options, for an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.



"The car subscription is a relatively new concept for the customers in India. In less than two years of its launch, we have received a phenomenal customer response for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with nearly 1,00,000 enquiries," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.



--IANS

rv/arm





