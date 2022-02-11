Married couples are the ones who need Valentine's Day the most : Kunal Jaisingh

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is known for playing romantic roles in the television shows like 'Ishqbaaz' and 'Pavitra Bhagya' feels Valentine's Day is the best time for married couples to rejuvenate their relationship.



He says: "Most couples who have been married for a while believe that Valentine's Day is nothing but a regular day. But there I believe Valentine's Day for married couples is all about celebrating their genuine love for each other. Love itself is all about celebration. Amidst juggling around chores, and jobs, couples often forget to express love and care for each other. Valentine's Day for married couples can be the perfect day for them to rejuvenate their relationship and spend some quality time with each other."



The actor who was last seen in a grey shade in the show 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye' treats V-day to show affection and gratitude to his partner.



"I believe married couples are the ones who need Valentine's Day the most as it is the day to celebrate love and show affection and gratitude to your partner. I personally treat Valentine's Day as the perfect occasion to add a burst of romance to our relationship."



Kunal is married to actress Bharati Kumar whom he met on the sets of 'The Buddy Project'. They were in a relationship for five years before tying the knot on December 20, 2018.



Revealing his V-Day plan Kunal shares: "I have been with my wife for some long time now. We dated before getting married. And as we are married now, it ensures that we get to know each other's likes and dislikes deeply. I can use this knowledge to determine what would make my partner feel special. And it is all about being with her and participating in talks, watching movies and spending some quality time together."



