Maritime security key focus at Colombo Security Conclave
Wed, 9 Mar 2022 1646843046000
New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The two-day Colombo Security Conclave of National Security Advisors (NSAs) from six nations - India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh, and Seychelles -- began in the Maldives on Wednesday, with maritime security in the region the prime focus.
The Colombo Security Conclave was founded as a trilateral security framework between India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
India's NSA Ajit Doval highlighted issues such as coastal security, narco-trafficking, human trafficking, piracy, counterterrorism, and violent extremism in the region.
The security conclave is based four pillars of security cooperation, covering marine safety and security, human trafficking, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.
Earlier this year, India had conducted the first "Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Workshop".
Last November, the Maldives and Sri Lanka had conducted a two-day maritime operation in the Indian Ocean region to keep it safe and secure including for international trade.
--IANS
sk/vd
The Colombo Security Conclave was founded as a trilateral security framework between India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
India's NSA Ajit Doval highlighted issues such as coastal security, narco-trafficking, human trafficking, piracy, counterterrorism, and violent extremism in the region.
The security conclave is based four pillars of security cooperation, covering marine safety and security, human trafficking, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.
Earlier this year, India had conducted the first "Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Workshop".
Last November, the Maldives and Sri Lanka had conducted a two-day maritime operation in the Indian Ocean region to keep it safe and secure including for international trade.
--IANS
sk/vd