Manohar Parrikar's son will be defeated by BJP candidate: Goa CM

Panaji, Feb 14 (IANS) Late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal, who has rebelled against the BJP to contest as an independent candidate, will not win the Assembly election from Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters here on Monday.



When asked to respond to comments made by Congress candidate and former Ports Minister Michael Lobo that his party would be talking to Utpal Parrikar for a post-poll alliance, Sawant said: "Utpal will not win and Michael will not win. The BJP will win. There is no one will need to speak anyone because the BJP is winning by a majority."



Utpal, who has been denied a ticket by the BJP, is contesting against Atanasio Monserrate from the BJP for the Panaji Assembly seat, which his father Manohar Parrikar represented without losing since 1994.



Manohar Parrikar died in office in 2019.



Sawant said that he would win the Sanquelim Assembly seat with a margin of 4,000 votes, while adding tha the BJP would win an overall majority.



"We are contesting 40 seats and we are confident that with the kind of work we have done, we will form a government with a full majority. I will win Sanquelim with a 4,000 lead," he added.



