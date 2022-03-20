Mann took historic decisions in first few days, Kejriwal to Punjab MLAs (Lead)

Chandigarh, March 20 (IANS) After the Cabinet expansion of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab government, party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the party's Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Sunday held a meeting with all their party MLAs in the states.



Kejriwal, attending the meeting through video conferencing, briefed the MLAs on the party's objectives and working methods.



He said that after winning elections in four states, BJP's new Chief Ministers haven't taken oath, let alone do any work of the people.



"Our Bhagwant Mann sahib became the Chief Minister and has also taken many historic decisions for the people. CM Mann has done tremendous work for the people of Punjab in the last three days. In his first cabinet meeting, 25,000 government jobs have been announced for the youth of Punjab, this has raised hope among the people.



"I am not congratulating all my MLAs and ministers of Punjab, I am wishing them all the best, so that they can serve the public with full dedication and can live up to the expectations of the people," he said.



On many senior MLAs not becoming ministers, Kejriwal said that those MLAs who are not given ministerial berths should not underestimate themselves.



"They are all special to me. The people of Punjab have elected 92 diamonds of the Aam Aadmi Party and sent them to the Assembly. Do such good work for the people of your constituency that the people themselves would give you love and prestige."



Kejriwal said all MLAs and ministers have to work as a team under the leadership of Chief Minister Mann.



"The Chief Minister will give work targets to all the ministers. Everyone has to achieve those targets. If a minister repeatedly fails to meet his target, he will be replaced."



Kejriwal also said instead of staying in Chandigarh, all the MLAs should go to villages and mohallas of their constituencies with AAP workers and leaders of their community.



"Listen to people's problems and work for them. I stand with you as an elder brother and will always be your guide."



Giving advice to all the MLAs and ministers, he said the most important thing is to work honestly. "I will tolerate everything, but I will not tolerate corruption and theft of public money."



Kejriwal said the people of Punjab have given "us a historical majority to work, not to earn money. People have chosen us after being fed up with the theft and corruption of Congress-Akali leaders. We have to work honestly so that people always choose us. Do not do anything that will upset the public".



Instructing the MLAs to stay away from transfer-posting of officials, Kejriwal said that they must go to the Deputy Commissioner's office to get people's work done, but not for transfer-posting.



"If anyone did this, strict action would be taken against him. If any officer does not work, or does not listen to you, then report it to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will take action or do transferring. In the previous government, there was rampant corruption in transfer-postings.



"We have to eliminate it and make the system right and corruption free. If any MLA or minister did not fulfil his target, then he will get more chance to do the work, but if he does corruption, then there will be no second chances."



Kejriwal also advised the MLAs to not misbehave with the administration, government teachers, and employees.



Addressing the AAP MLAs, Mann said that "we have to use the huge majority given to us by the people of Punjab for the betterment of the people. People have chosen us to work. The people of Punjab were fed up with the corruption and mafia rule of Congress-SAD-BJP".



"That's why the big stalwarts of the rival parties were defeated by the people and our ordinary candidates won with a thumping majority. We have to understand the meaning of this victory and work for the people and take Punjab on the path of progress."



--IANS

