Manjhi says will seek another RS term for Sharad Yadav

Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said that he will urge Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad to send veteran leader Sharad Yadav to the Rajya Sabha again.



Manjhi expressed his view after meeting Sharad Yadav at the latter's official residence in New Delhi.



Sharad Yadav, who has been ill for the past few months, thanked the former Bihar Chief Minister for his goodwill gesture towards him. He said that he had some land in his home village which had already been sold off and now he has no other place to reside after the end of his tenure as Rajya Sabha member in June.



His official bungalow is allotted to Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras and he will have to vacate it after his Rajya Sabha tenure ends.



Manjhi said: "It is extremely disheartening that such a great socialist leader of Bihar has no residence. He will vacate the current bungalow in a few months and after that he will become a homeless person. Now, it is a responsibility of Bihar's people to do something for a leader of the stature of Sharad Yadav. I will meet with Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar and urge them to send him to Rajya Sabha.



"Once he is elected again in Rajya Sabha, his majority of the problems will be resolved automatically."



Sources have said that Sharad Yadav, who is a JD-U member, has political disputes with Nitish Kumar. Hence, his Rajya Sabha membership was challenged in the court and he would not be elected again on the JD-U quota again.



--IANS

ajk/vd