Manipur minister says development antidote to terrorism in state (IANS Interview)

By Sujit Chakraborty

Imphal, Feb 6 (IANS) Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, second-in-command in the BJP government after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, said that through multi-pronged strategies, creating infrastructure, enhancing job avenues for the educated youths and fulfilling regional aspirations, the decades old militancy problem can be resolved.





The Bharatiya Janata Party's first MLA in Manipur in 2015, Singh, who holds six portfolios including PWD, Panchayat and Rural Development, said that since the formation of the first BJP-led government in Manipur in 2017 all-out efforts have been made to contain militancy and the drug menace.



"Extremism in the state is a decades old problem. It needs a multi-pronged strategy to resolve. Creating developmental infrastructure, enhancing job avenues for the educated youths, working with the regional aspirations are some of the key areas which we need to associate in the strategy to resolve militancy with initiatives for peaceful dialogue," the minister told IANS in an interview.



"Implementation of a proper rehabilitation (of the surrendered militants) policy will also be pivotal."



He said: "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we have paved the way for moving forward. Same is with drug smuggling and drug abuse, we will not let our youths, the future of the nation, get ruined by narcotics."



"Our commitment against drug smuggling has yielded results and we will carry it forward. The security forces in Manipur including Assam Rifles often seize illegal drugs worth crores of rupees smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar."



Manipur has over 40 outlawed insurgent groups, a large majority of them lying low following their signing of separate suspension of operations agreements with the government.



Besides militancy, smuggling of varied drugs from Myanmar is another big problem for Manipur and other northeastern states. The security forces last year seized drugs including highly addictive 'methamphetamine' tablets commonly known as 'Yaba' and heroin worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Manipur after these were smuggled from Myanmar. Many Indian and Myanmarese drug peddlers were arrested.



Defence sources said that narco-terrorism is a major source of finance for the terrorist groups based in Myanmar and it has linkages with the other players in the 'Golden Triangle'.



A former bureaucrat turned politician, Biswajit Singh, speaking about the contentious Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) said that no political party or individual should play with the people's sentiment at the time of election.



"I personally feel AFSPA should be removed. However, a conducive atmosphere also needs to be created before taking a final call. The pressing need is contribution from all. In consultations with all the stakeholders, a situation must be created in which AFSPA won't be required."



He claimed that during the Congress regime, they used to exploit such issues for the sake of votes. "Either keeping it or removing it, in any manner, it should not be against the interest of the state and interest of the nation and the people as well."



The 49-year-old BJP leader, who played a pivotal role in the formation of the first BJP-led government in Manipur in 2017, said that people want development and peace, employment and stability which we are delivering.



The government at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi is doing a lot for Manipur and development of the northeast region is Modi's priority, he said.



Singh said: "People of the state love him (Narendra Modi). He is the tallest leader and his immense popularity across the state would reflect in the result of the coming state assembly election. Our concern is for a lasting impression not for only wooing voters during election time."



He said that Modi's welfare schemes for the poor and marginalised sections of the society, women empowerment schemes, livelihood mission for the youth and youth empowerment schemes like Start Up would facilitate the BJP to come back to power .



"Home Minister Amit Shah ji's love and concern for Manipur by introducing Inner-Line Permit system and fulfilling a long-cherished demand of the people of Manipur, renaming of Mount Harriet as Mount Manipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in honour of our freedom fighters who fought against the British and good organisational work under the guidance of our party's national President J P Nadda have created huge public support for the party in Manipur which would lead the BJP to retain power in the state."



Singh stressed that there is a lot to do but prioritising the importance, I feel the first and foremost step we can look at should be an area which will help us for a lasting solution to the state's problems.



"Resource mobilisation and making Manipur an economically self-reliant state, to industrialise the state, to create employment avenues and for connectivity revolution," said Singh, who brought many Congress MLAs into the BJP fold including incumbent Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.



He said that we have changed the political culture and environment of Manipur.



"It was never before in Manipur that roads without potholes, without bandh and blockade. We have successfully managed the Covid pandemic. Anyone can visit and see the work done by the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments.



"A new paradigm of development dynamics is coming to the state. In short, it's development and good governance of double engine government at the Centre and the state that would help us to get a majority in the forthcoming elections."



Singh said that the pace at which leaders of the Congress party have been leaving it in the last five years itself tells us in black and white the strength of the party.



"Congress is not in a position now and in the near future to challenge the BJP. Congress remains a party of the past with no hope for the future. Congress is now a deserted party in Manipur. Those who are presently in the Congress are also not very sure for how long they will be in the party. Congress is a dismantled citadel and it is no more a challenge to BJP."



About the BJP's stand to fight the election alone, the saffron party leader said that alliance partners -- National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) -- also would have their own aspirations to strengthen their support base.



"We have to respect the ambition of each other and that is also an essence of coalition ‘Dharma'. In some assembly constituencies we can have a friendly fight and, in some others, we can support each other as per the circumstances. In any eventuality, BJP is coming out with flying colours."



About the significant role of women in Manipuri society since the British and erstwhile princely rule, Singh said that obviously Manipuri women stand at the forefront of any social issue of the state.



"Our Imas (mothers) are embodiment of the fountain of physical power, knowledge and wealth for the welfare of the society. We cannot pay back for their social contribution.



"We can only honour them with the token of whatever we can initiate for their welfare. We have come up with some new initiatives, to mention a few, in my department, we have schemes for women weavers etc. and many of the welfare initiatives are made women centric under the guidance of Modiji's governance. I am sure they will bless us," he observed.



About the political circles observation that he would be the next Chief Minister of Manipur, Singh said that everyone or every circle can think of anything they wish to as everybody owns his or her thinking process.



"As I have replied to the same question to the media, I reiterate that BJP is a family and I value the faith the party has in me. I shall perform whatever role our central leadership bestows on me.



"Right now, my objective is to ensure the BJP comes back to power with a comfortable majority in the coming election. Maintaining strategic relations with our current allies, who may not go for a pre-poll alliance, is also a major responsibility," said Singh.



