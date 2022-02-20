Manchus warn of legal action against trolls

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) In the wake of online trolling against actor Mohan Babu Manchu and his family members, the family has issued a legal notice to trolls.



As Mohan Babu's latest movie 'Son Of India' was released, a number of trolls mocked the actor for not being able to attract many viewers to the theatres.



Actor Mohan Babu and his son, actor and MAA president Vishnu Manchu filed a legal complaint against the online bullies and websites that mocked the film.



In the letter issued by Manchu Vishnu and Mohan Babu, the duo called out against the mockery as they were "downright hurting their feelings". The father-son duo also requested all social media platforms to look into their complaint and remove abusive comments immediately.



The letter further reads, "We shall sue your establishments and go to the extent of claiming damages to the tune of Rs 10 crore".



A couple of days ago, reacting to the brutal trolls, Mohan Babu said he sees a conspiracy behind it.



"I am well aware that there are two heroes behind this trolling gang. They have hired men to troll me, Vishnu and Lakshmi. They will pay for it someday," he said.



