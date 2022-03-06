Manchester United go into derby with City without Ronaldo

Manchester, March 6 (IANS) Manchester United are having to cope without Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the derby clash with Manchester City. And United's interim coach Ralf Rangnick had to explain their absence, particularly that of Ronaldo.



While Manchester United will miss four players, while City will be without Edinson Cavani, who has not recovered in time to feature, despite returning to training.



It means Rangnick has had to adjust his plans for a key fixture in terms of the battle for Premier League standings, with United under pressure for a Champions League spot after Arsenal's 3-2 win at Watford that takes them above us and into fourth.



Liverpool moved to within three points of leaders City with their 1-0 success against West Ham United on Saturday.



Defenders Shaw and Varane have both tested positive for Covid-19 while Ronaldo has picked up a hip injury.



"Rapha Varane and Luke Shaw tested positive with Covid unfortunately in midweek," Rangnick told United's official channel on Sunday. "Edi trained well in the last three days but, in the end, he didn't feel quite well enough to be able to play. And Cristiano had some problems with his hip flexor on Friday and since then, he didn't train."



Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are reunited at the heart of the defence, with Alex Telles operating to the left of them. Scott McTominay is back after his illness while Bruno Fernandes could be playing as a 'false nine' with Anthony Elanga and former Blue Jadon Sancho providing the pace.



City pair Aymeric Laporte and John Stones at the back, in Ruben Dias's absence, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish among their starters.



