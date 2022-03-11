Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy to attend further trial over rape charges

London, March 11 (IANS) Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy will face trial over several rape charges, a judge has ordered. Judge Everett confirmed the trial date as July 25, with the trial expected to last up to six weeks.



The France international Mendy is accused of nine charges in all, including seven counts of rape involving six alleged victims.



On Friday Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, ordered a further two-day pre-trial hearing starting on May 23, which Mendy and his co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, must attend. Both defendants, who are on bail, were excused from attendance from Friday's hearing at Chester Crown Court, mirror.co.uk reported on Friday.



The 27-year-old Mendy appeared for a brief hearing in February, where the judge Mr Justice Thompson set the trial date. Mendy is yet to enter a plea to the charges. Then, Judge Thompson urged lawyers to ensure there is no delay.



Mendy is accused of nine offences relating to six alleged victims. They include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape while Louis Saha Matturie, 40, is accused of 10 offences, involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.



All the charges span a period of time between late 2020 and August 2021 and both accused were first arrested on August 26 last year.



Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million. He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.



