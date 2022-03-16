Man who rammed vehicle in Ajit Doval's house gates get bail

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday granted bail to a man who was arrested by the Delhi Police after ramming his vehicle into the high-security gates of the residence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.



Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain granted bail to Shakti Dhar Reddy after hearing arguments from both sides.



Advocates Anubhav Tyagi, Kuldeep Jauhari, Karan Ahuja, Sagar Mehlawat, and Hemant Kumar appeared for the accused. The accused's counsel said, as per the case, the accused deliberately banged his car in the entrance gate of Bungalow No 5, Janpath road, but nobody was injured and the said accident occurred because the car got out of his control and he has no mens rea to injure anybody or to damage the property.



"This accused has no criminal antecedents. Furthermore, he is in custody since February 16, and is no more required for investigation," counsel argued.



The Additional Public Prosecutor said during the investigation, it was found that the accused has no criminal antecedents, and appears to be a "psycho" but also agreed that the accused is no more required for probe.



After the submissions, the court granted bail to the accused and also asked him to furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount.



On February 16, the Bengaluru-based man was detained by the Delhi Police following the incident. Doval was present at the residence when the man tried to drive a red-coloured SUV through the high-security gate. However, the vehicle was intercepted and the man nabbed by the guards and later handed over to the police.



