Man who broke into NSA Doval's residence, is mentally ill: Police (Lead)

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) An unidentified person was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police after he tried to enter National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence.



According to a police source, the man appears to be mentally ill. During interrogation, he said that a chip was implanted in his brains and he is being controlled by a remote control.



"The man tried to enter the NSA Ajit Doval's residence. However, he was stopped by secrity forces. His questioning is on," the source said, adding that he hails from Bengaluru.



A case will be lodged in this connection.



