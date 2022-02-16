Man wanted in acid attack case held after four years

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old man, who was wanted in an acid attack case in the Mangolpuri area of the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.



The accused, who has been identified as Javed, a resident of Wazirpur, was absconding for the past four years.



Additional Commissioner of Police, Shibesh Singh, said the accused along with others had thrown acid on his sister-in-law in 2018. Later, Javed had also assaulted and threatened the victim to withdraw her case against him.



The official shared that in June 2018, Javed along with his younger brother Abid had visited his sister Nazmin in Mangolpuri, where they got embroiled in a quarrel with another of their brothers, Salimuddin, and his wife Shabnam, after which the accused along with Abid and another of their accomplices, Samshuddin, decided to teach them a lesson.



"Javed's sister Nazmin, Samshuddin and Abid had caught and pinned the victim Shabnam down, while the accused poured acid on her head. Nazmin and Samshuddin were arrested by the police, but Javed and Abid escaped and had been on the run ever since," the official said.



On February 15, a tip-off was received about the presence of the accused after which the police laid a trap and nabbed Javed.



