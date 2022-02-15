Man tries to break open ATM in Delhi, held

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested one person who tried to rob money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Ravi, 20, a resident of Delhi.



DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said an information was received on February 3 at the Chhawla police station about someone trying to break open an SBI ATM.



"As many as 100 CCTV cameras and footage were checked and analysed," the DCP said.



A tip-off was received on February 13 that the person involved in the burglary attempt was present at his home at Khuranja Road.



Accordingly, a raiding team was constituted and the accused was apprehended.



On further inquiry, the accused disclosed his involvement in ATM breaking and also admitted that he stole a motorcycle and iron rod used to break open the ATM, the police said.



