Man sent to jail for raping minor daughter in UP

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 10 (IANS) A 38-year-old man was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter.



The girl's mother was away to attend a family function at a relative's place on March 5, when the accused returned home in an inebriated condition and sexually assaulted his daughter.



The victim narrated her ordeal to her mother on her return and subsequently, she lodged a police complaint against her husband on Wednesday.



As per the FIR, the girl, student of Class 10, was first raped and later thrashed and forced to remain quiet by her father.



Station House Officer (SHO) Khudaganj police station, Waqar Khan, said, "We have registered an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC along with the relevant sections of POCSO act. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail."



This is second such incident in a week where a minor girl has been raped by her father in Shahjahanpur.



Earlier, a 12-year-old minor girl was repeatedly raped for a year by her father in the Jalalabad area of the district. He was arrested on March 3 after the police took cognizance of a complaint lodged by a neighbour.



--IANS

amita/dpb







