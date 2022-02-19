Man killed over Rs 10 lakh by sons in K'taka

Mandya, (Karnataka) Feb 19 (IANS) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing their father over Rs 10 lakh in Keremegala Koppalu village near Srirangapatna in Mandya district, police said on Saturday.



The arrested persons are identified as Shashikumar and Rajesh.



Marikalaiah (68), a cab driver, owned 8 acres of agricultural land. He was leading his retirement life in the village, while his sons, also working as cab drivers stayed with their families in Bengaluru.



Marikalaiah had agreed to sell one acre of land for Rs 30 lakh. It was agreed upon with his sons that all three of them would share Rs 10 lakh each. Marikalaiah had told his sons that he would sign the documents only if they gave his share of money.



However, as his son's did not give him money at the time of registration, he refused to give his signature and returned to his village.



Fearing for his life, Marikalaiah had filed a complaint against his sons in Arekere police station.



On Friday night, his sons came to the village, stabbed their father multiple times and escaped.



The villagers rushed him to hospital in Mysuru, where he succumbed to his injuries.



An investigation has been taken up.



