Man held in hit-and-run case of south Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man in the south Delhi hit-and-run case in which a man was injured and hospitalised after being hit by a car, an official said here on Friday.



The accused, identified as Raj Sunderam, 27, a law student, was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Benita Mary Jaiker said on February 8, Wednesday, an information regarding a hit-and-run incident near Greater Kailash was received.



The accused, driving a mustard colour Volkswagen car at a high speed, hit the man named Anand Vijay Mandelia, 37, and dragged him on the bonnet of the car for a while after which the accused fled from the spot.



The injured was immediately rushed to Max Hospital for treatment. His condition is now said to be stable.



During the course of investigation, the police found and seized the vehicle involved in the accident and conducted raids at all possible hideouts of the accused.



During one such raid today, the accused was arrested outside Le Meridien Hotel, Gurugram, Haryana.



Earlier before the arrest of accused Sunderam, the police had booked him under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Greater Kailash police station.



However, later sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 212 (Harbouring offender) were added to the FIR.



Meanwhile, the DCP informed that the father of the accused was charged under section 212 of the IPC.



