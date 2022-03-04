Man held for making threat call in name of gangster Neeraj Bawania

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a threat call for Rs 60 lakhs and claiming to be a member of Delhi's Neeraj Bawania gang, an official said on Friday.



The accused, identified as Sohail, is resident of Kasba Kandla of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.



Earlier in the day, a case was registered at Preet Vihar police station on the complaint of a wholesaler of gold jewellery of Kucha Mahajani, alleging that his son received a phone call in the night from some unknown person who claimed to be a member of Neeraj Bawania gang and demanded to pay Rs 60 lakhs otherwise he would be killed in 15 days.



Immediately after the registration of the case, the police swung into action and constituted two teams.



"The technical team collected and analysed the technical data and in pursuance thereof raids were conducted in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh," the official said.



The raiding team apprehended the accused from Noida while he was about to leave his rented house. The police seized the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime.



No previous involvement of the accused were found, the official added.



--IANS

