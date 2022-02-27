Man held at IGI for smuggling gold valued at Rs 20 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) An Indian national was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling gold valued at over Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Sunday.



A Customs official said that the Indian passenger arrived at the IGI on February 25 from Sharjah.



He was intercepted by the Customs officers at IGI Airport T-3.



"During the search, the gold items in the form of silver coated round Kada and coins having total weight 455 gram and aggregate value of Rs 20,79,625 were recovered from him," said the official.



The official said that recovered gold items were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act.



He was then taken to a nearby government hospital where he was made to undergo a medical examination.



After this, the Customs official presented him at the court, and moved a plea, requesting the court to send him to judicial custody.



The Customs official told the court that he was not required for further interrogation. The court after hearing their contention remanded him to judicial custody. He was later lodged in Tihar Jail.



The official said further investigation into the matter is underway.



--IANS

atk/pgh

