Man held at IGI Airport with gun and 2 empty magazines

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A man was held at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with a pistol and two empty magazines by the Customs officials.



A senior official said on Thursday that on the basis of suspicious movement, the officers of Air Customs Preventive IGI Airport, intercepted one passenger aged 32 years, who arrived from Dubai to Delhi on February 1.



The official said that he originally started journey from Jeddah to Dubai and then took another flight for New Delhi.



"A detailed examination of his baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of one metallic pistol with engraving 'Morinco Sport-Cub Guernica Mod.



Two empty magazines were also recovered from his bag," said the Customs official.



The official said the pistol and the empty magazines have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act read with provisions of the Arms Act.



The passenger has been placed under arrest under the provisions of section 104 of the Customs Act read with the provisions of the Arms Act.



The official didn't reveal the name of the person. He said that the man was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was made to undergo a medical test. After getting his Covid report which was negative, he was taken to the concerned court.



The Customs official produced him before the court and moved a plea requesting the court to send him to judicial custody as he was not required for further interrogation. The court after hearing their contention remanded him to judicial custody. He was later lodged in the Tihar Jail.



The official said that further investigation in the matter was underway.



--IANS

