Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling 1 kg gold

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A man was arrested by the customs department at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling one kg gold worth Rs 48,90,270 on Tuesday.



The customs official said that the accused returned from Dubai and was intercepted following a tip off.



"We recovered one 'U' shaped structure of gold weighing 1000 gm, wrapped in silver colour tape and properly fixed in the rod beneath the seat of the accused. The gold recovered beneath the seat was admitted to be bought by the accused," the customs official said.



The officials seized the gold under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The accused admitted to have earlier smuggled another 2 kg of gold worth Rs 86,58,820 in the same way. The official said that the total customs act violation thus became Rs 1,35,49,090 and he has been charged for that.



"The man has been placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Customs Act," said the official.



He was lodged in jail after the concerned court remanded him to judicial custody.



--IANS

