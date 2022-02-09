Man held at Chandigarh Airport with gold worth Rs 1.3 cr

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (IANS) The Ludhiana Customs officials intercepted a passenger at Chandigarh Airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.3 crore from his possession.



A senior Customs official said that the passenger came to Chandigarh via Air India Flight from Sharjah on Tuesday.



"His bag was searched by us and we recovered 18 gold biscuits weighing 2,100 gm worth Rs 1.3 crore from him. He failed to give any satisfactory answer to us. He also failed to produce any documents in this respect," said the customs official.



The official said that the recovered gold was seized under Section 110 of the customs Act. The passenger was then placed under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act.



He was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was made to undergo a medical test. His Covid report wad taken which was negative. After this he was produced before a court.



The customs official told the court that he was not required for further interrogation after which the court remanded the accused to fourteen days judicial custody.



The customs official said that further investigation in the matter was underway.



--IANS

atk/skp/