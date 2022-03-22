Man harasses woman, slashes his wrist to impress her

Pilibhit, March 22 (IANS) The Pilibhit police have arrested a man from Bareilly, for allegedly teasing a final year B.A. student after calling her to a local restaurant.



The man later slashed his wrist probably to impress her.



According to the victim, she had met the accused three years ago on Facebook.



In her complaint, the woman said that she had blocked the man's mobile phone number about a year ago.



He reached Pilibhit on Sunday and gave her a call from a new mobile number and asked her to meet him at the restaurant.



When she reached the place, the accused started misbehaving with her, she alleged. When the woman called her two friends, the man took away her mobile phone and he then cut his wrist, the complainant said.



Sungarhi SHO, Shrikant Dwivedi, said the man has been booked under IPC section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage her modesty).



