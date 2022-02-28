Man hacked to death in Delhi for thrashing child for playing 'Gilli Danda'

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) A 25-year-old man was killed in the national capital after he objected to a child playing tip-cat ('Gilli Danda') and thrashed him, angering the child's elder nephew, who along with his associates hacked the man to death, an official said here on Monday.



The police have arrested the accused identified as Irfan and one minor boy, while his other associates are still at large.



Furnishing the details, DCP (Southeast District) Esha Pandey said that on February 25, PCR calls were received at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a fight between two groups of people after which the police rushed to the spot. However, no one was found there.



During the course of enquiry, an information was received that one of the persons, identified as Talib Khan, was grievously injured in the incident and was admitted to a nearby hospital.



"His MLC was also received and the statement of eyewitness Babu Khan (Talib's father) was recorded as the injured man was unfit for giving a statement," the DCP said.



While the police were probing the matter, Talib Khan, who was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, succumbed to his injuries.



The father of the deceased alleged the involvement of one person and his associates in the incident after which a police team nabbed Irfan and one minor boy.



During their interrogation, it was revealed that Talib Khan had thrashed the nephew of Irfan for playing tip-cat near his house.



In retaliation, Irfan along with his associates brutally thrashed Talib, resulting in his death.



The police have recovered one iron spade which was the weapon of offence.



