Man dragged on bonnet of car; sustains serious injuries

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) In an incident of hit and run, a 37-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after a speeding car hit him and dragged him on its bonnet for quite a distance here in the Greater Kailash area, the police said on Wednesday.



The man, identified as Anant Vijay Mandelia, 37, has reportedly suffered brain injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.



He is said to be undergoing neurological surgery.



The police said that the accused driver was on the run but his Volkswagen car involved in the incident was seized.



A police source said there were two men in the car.



They were also involved in an argument with the man before the incident. The victim had reportedly asked them to drive slow but the accused drove at high speed hitting the victim and dragging him for quite a distance.



The police, however, said that they were looking into the allegations.



"On Tuesday at about 6 pm, information regarding a hit and run incident was received at GK Police Station. A youth was driving Volkswagen car at high speed. He lost his control over the vehicle and hit the victim Anand Vijay Mandelia. The victim fell on the bonnet of the car due to the impact but the errant driver did not stop the car and the kept the victim dragging for a distance," said a senior police officer.



The victim then fell on the road and suffered brain injuries. Meanwhile, the accused ran away from the spot leaving the victim in a pool of blood.



A passer-by informed the police and the victim was taken to Max Hospital.



Later, a police team reached the hospital but at that time, the doctors told the police that the victim was not fit for the statements.



On the basis of the MLC and site inspection a case under section 279 and 338 of the IPC was registered by the police.



The official said that the offending vehicle was identified and seized by them. The official said that they were making efforts to arrest the errant driver of the offending vehicle.



"The injured is being treated at Max Super Specialty hospital. Now, he is under observation but out of danger," the police officer said.



--IANS

