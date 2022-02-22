Man conspires with criminal to get rid of son's live-in partner

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) A rowdy-sheeter has been arrested on charges of sending private photos of a woman to her father and live-in partner to get her separated from her partner, police said on Tuesday.



The arrested person is identified as Nandish (30), a resident of HSR Layout. The accused told the CEN (Cyber Economic and Narcotics) police that he had done the crime after being requested by the father of the boy to get the woman separated from his son.



According to police, a 25-year-old woman came to Bengaluru from a neighbouring state for studies a few years ago and fell in love with a young man. After some time, both started living at the boy's residence where his parents also stayed.



The parents objected to them living together with them. In the meantime, the private photos of the woman got leaked to others. The boy's father had contacted rowdy-sheeter Nandish, gave these photos and asked him to somehow get the woman separated from his son.



The accused had shared private photos of the woman to her father. Further, he met the woman and threatened her to move out of Bengaluru. Claiming himself as a rowdy, the accused warned her if she did't leave the city, her private photos would be made viral on social media and she will face serious consequences.



After learning that private photos were sent to her father and her partner, the woman had approached the south-east CEN police station and lodged a complaint. Nandish was found to be involved in six serious offences, including attempt to murder and assault. The police said they would investigate the role of the boy's father and question him also. The investigation is on.



--IANS

mka/dpb