Man beaten to death after dispute during Holi celebrations

Gurugram, March 19 (IANS) A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after a dispute arose during Holi celebrations in Kanhai village of Gurugram. Police have booked five persons on charges of murder.



The deceased has been identified as Rajender, a resident of Kanhai village, who was a sweeper.



The five accused have been identified as Mithun, Ravi, Rinku, Vivek and Ashu and the police have launched a search to trace them.



According to the police, Rajender and his three brothers -- Ravinder, Aman and Sonu -- were celebrating Holi with some relatives when Sonu argued with his brother-in-law Mithun.



Complainant Aman, the victim's brother stated in his complaint that Rajender went to meet Mithun to resolve some issues on Friday.



At the house, Mithun and his accomplices attacked Rajender with sticks and bricks on his face and head and when Ravinder heard his cries and intervened, he was also beaten up by the accused and fled from the spot.



Soon after the incident, the victim was rushed to a general hospital in sector 10, Gurugram where doctors declared him brought dead.



Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, a case of murder and other relevant sections of the IPC had been registered against the accused at the Sector-40 police station, police said.



--IANS

str/skp/