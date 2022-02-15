Man arrested for impregnating minor daughter of live-in partner in TN

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) A 32-year-old bus driver was arrested by the Madukkarai police under the Coimbatore rural district for sexually assaulting and impregnating his live-in partner's

minor daughter.



The woman, who was living with her daughter after her husband passed away 13 years ago, entered into a relationship with a bus driver who had separated from his wife. They were living near Madukkarai.



The man, according to the Coimbatore rural police who arrested him, had assaulted the Class 11 student multiple times and when she complained of stomach pain she was taken to a hospital. The doctors at the hospital confirmed that she was pregnant and on questioning, she told that her mother's live-in partner had assaulted her.



Madukkarai All woman police registered a case under Sections 5(1) (n) (j) (ii) under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.



The man was produced before the judge for POCSO Act who remanded him to judicial custody and on Tuesday he is lodged at Satyamangalam sub-jail.



--IANS

aal/shb/