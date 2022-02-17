Man arrested for humiliating wife publicly in Bihar's Darbhanga

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) A man of Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday was arrested for humiliating his wife.



Accused Ranvir Sada is a native of Chapkahi Ghanjra village under Kusheshwar Asthan block in Darbhanga district. He forcibly paraded his wife in the village after painting her one side with smut and other side with quick lime (calcium carbonate-Chuna).



The victim's husband suspected that she had illicit relations with other men of the village.



A video of this incident went viral on social media on Thursday in which the accused can be seen holding his wife's hand and dragging her. He forced the woman to parade in the village.



Darbhanga SSP Ashok Kumar Prasad has taken the cognisance of the incident and constituted a team headed by SDPO (Biraaul) Manish Chandra Sharma.



"We have arrested the accused and legal action is being taken. He has confessed the crime. The accused committed the crime on February 13 and it came to our knowledge on Thursday (February 17)," Sharma said.



--IANS

