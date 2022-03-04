Man arrested for blackmailing women with nude selfie videos, photos in K'taka

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) The Karnataka police have arrested a man who blackmailed women with their nude selfies, photos and extorted money in Bengaluru on Friday. The arrested person has been identified as Prashanth (31), a resident of Vijayapura district.



According to the police, the accused used to give a missed call and send a message to women randomly. When the women called back he would sweet talk with them and apologize for giving a missed call or sending a message. Whoever continued chatting with him, he trapped those women into relationships and had an affair with them. Later, he would capture the intimate moments on his mobile and blackmail them for money.



The Cyber Economics and Narcotics Crimes (CEN) sleuths who received a complaint from a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, have arrested the accused and seized his mobile.



The police said that Prashanth is a school dropout and was involved in agriculture in Vijayapura. He had made it a habit to trap women and blackmail them for money. He had given a missed call to the complainant five months ago.



When the victim called him back, he sweet talked her and started sending messages to her. They started exchanging messages on Whatsapp. He promised to marry her.



The victim was ensnared by his words. Prashanth coaxed her to send her nude selfie videos and photos to his mobile and assured her there would be no problem as he was going to marry her.



Believing him, the victim sent her nude videos and photos to him. As soon as he got her videos, he started threatening her. He told the woman that she should give him money whenever he wanted and if she refused, her photos would go viral on social media.



Meanwhile, to scare her further he forcibly took her password for Facebook and uploaded her indecent picture and got Rs 7,000 from her. Later, he deleted the picture. On different occasions he extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim.



The woman finally approached the police and they arrested Prashanth in Vijayapura. The accused was arrested earlier also on the same charges.



--IANS

mka/bg