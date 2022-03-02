Mamata thanks people after resounding victory in Municipal polls

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated the people after the ruling Trinamool Congress won 102 of the 108 municipalities in the state. The Left Front managed to get one municipality and the newly formed 'Humro Party' won the Darjeeling municipality but BJP failed to open its account.



Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections. Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us work together for peace, prosperity and development of the state. Jai Bangla!"



The Left Front secured its victory in Taherpur Municipality in the Nadia district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had emerged as the main Opposition party in West Bengal after winning 77 seats in the Assembly polls last year, failed to open its account. The Congress too failed to win a single seat. Surprisingly, the newly-formed Humro Party won the Darjeeling Municipality. Four municipalities had a hung result.



The civic body polls recorded a 77 per cent turnout, marred by violence. Reports of intimidation allegedly by the TMC workers, electoral malpractices and attacks on journalists emerged from various parts of the state on the polling day. The BJP, meanwhile, has demanded a repoll. On Monday, the party called for a 12-hour strike against the violence and alleged electoral malpractices -- a charge denied by the ruling TMC.



The results declared so far show that the Trinamool has not only been able to consolidate its position in South Bengal but has whitewashed BJP in North Bengal too, putting a big question mark on the saffron brigades' so called stronghold in districts like Cooch Behar, Malda, South and North Dinajpur and Alipurduar.



The Trinamool Congress has won in municipalities like Contai - home of Suvendu Adhikari and Kidderpore from where former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had won the assembly election and now Hiran from where BJP has an MLA. The TMC has also made strong inroads in BJP strongman Arjun Singh's backyard by winning the Bhatpara municipality in North 24 Parganas.



--IANS

sbg/skp/