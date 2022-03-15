Maldives President thanks India for support during pandemic

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has thanked India for providing support to his country during the last two years of pandemic.



In a statement issued by the President's Office on Sunday, he said: "I also wish to thank, on behalf of all Maldivians, our friendly bilateral partners who assisted our Covid-19 response efforts. I take this opportunity to highlight India, Japan, USA, UAE, China, Bangladesh, WHO and some of the UN agencies for their support."



He said in the last two years, India has generously aided them on several occasions. India donated the most number of vaccines. "India purchased financial bonds worth USD 250 million to help recover our economy. We received a lot of equipment from India essential to provide health services. At the same time, a travel corridor was enacted between our countries to ensure continued tourist arrivals," he stated.



India also eased up access for Maldivians needing urgent health care, allowing them to travel to the country. This privilege was not afforded to any other country besides the Maldives, the statement read.



He said though the Maldives is bringing an end to the state of public health emergency, one must not forget the lessons learned from the last two years, adding that maintaining good health habits is a must to protect oneself from the disease.



"As we emerge from the lows posed by Covid and take a breath of relief, there is another dark cloud approaching us in the form of the dangerous war initiated by Russia in Ukraine. The shocks from this conflict are reverberating all across the globe," the President stated.



