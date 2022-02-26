Malaysia reports 30,644 new Covid cases, 57 deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 26 (IANS) Malaysia reported 30,644 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 3,367,871, according to the health ministry.



There are 257 new imported cases, with 30,387 being local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data released on the ministry's website.



Further 57 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,591.



The ministry reported 22,678 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,040,850.



Among 294,430 active cases, 332 are being held in intensive care and 196 of those are in need of assisted breathing.



The country reported 132,371 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 82.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, while 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 44.3 per cent have received boosters.



--IANS

int/sks