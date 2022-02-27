Malaysia reports 27,299 new Covid infections

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 27 (IANS) Malaysia reported 27,299 new Covid infections, in the last 24 hours, bringing the national total to 3,395,170, according to the country's health ministry.



There are 256 new imported cases, with 27,043 being local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing data released on the ministry's website.



A further 43 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,634.



The ministry reported 22,710 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 3,063,560.



There are 298,976 active cases, 348 are being held in intensive care and 203 of those are in need of assisted breathing.



The country reported 118,275 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 82.4 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 44.5 per cent have received boosters.



--IANS

int/sks/shs