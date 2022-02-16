Malaysia reports 22,133 new Covid infections, 31 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 16 (IANS) Malaysia recorded 22,133 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 3,083,683, according to the health ministry.



Among the newly reported cases, 80 are imported and 22,053 are local transmissions, the data released on the ministry's website, showed.



As many as 31 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 32,180.



The ministry reported 7,584 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people discharged to 2,868,538 in the country.



Currently, there are 182,965 active cases in the Southeast Asian country, with 194 of them in intensive care and 120 of them in need of assisted breathing.



The country reported that 154,776 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday and 80.7 per cent of the population have received their first dose, 78.8 per cent received their second and 41.3 per cent their booster.



--IANS

int/sks/shb/