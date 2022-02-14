Makers release Valentine's special glimpse from 'Radhe Shyam'

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) The producers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' unveiled a romantic video, as a special 'Valentine Glimpse' from the movie.



Unveiling the most romantic side of Prabhas and his lady love Pooja Hegde from the movie, the makers wrote, "On the day of love, get a glimpse of this epic love story. Watch now! #RadheShyam in cinemas on March 11."



The video starts with Prerana (Pooja Hegde) talking to herself that she would never see Vikram (Prabhas) or talk to him again. The extraordinary visuals from the video take us on a romantic trip, as the lead pair is seen having a silent conversation, as they travel in opposite trains.



The video ends where Prerana asks, "You look smart, you are a gentleman, and have all the eligible qualities. But, why aren't you married?". Prabhas, who gets confused on how to reply, is seen giving a cute expression.



The background music goes in sync with the amorous chemistry between the lead pair in 'Radhe Shyam'.



Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' has its release date fixated, which is March 11.



Music by Justin Prabhakaran on T-Series, Sound design by Resul Pookutty. Presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. Produced by UV Creations and T-Series.



The epic love saga 'Radhe Shyam' will see its release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.



The prestigious Indian multi-lingual film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others.



